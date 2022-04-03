Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.58. 489,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,626. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after acquiring an additional 641,861 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.