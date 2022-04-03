Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) to post sales of $207.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $192.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.