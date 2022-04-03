Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.85). PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 139.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

PAR Technology stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 173,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,248. PAR Technology has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PAR Technology by 28.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,089,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.