Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 million to $7.25 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $32.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $452,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 million, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

