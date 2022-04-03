Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 9,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,449. The company has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.