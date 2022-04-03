Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmartFinancial.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 9,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,449. The company has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.
SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
