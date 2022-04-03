Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to post sales of $37.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.70 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $31.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $155.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $159.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $173.41 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. 9,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $432.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

