Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) to post sales of $20.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $20.47 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $82.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.05 billion to $84.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.31 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.26. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.