Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.24). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,880.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of CRDF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 287,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,395. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 609.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

