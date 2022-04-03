Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CNMD opened at $149.80 on Thursday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

