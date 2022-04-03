Zacks: Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,736,000 after buying an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,844,000 after buying an additional 595,538 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.