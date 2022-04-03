Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.90. 965,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

