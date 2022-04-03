Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will report sales of $67.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.89 million. Heska reported sales of $60.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $290.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $293.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $321.21 million, with estimates ranging from $315.60 million to $331.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

Shares of HSKA opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,341.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.71. Heska has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,701,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Heska by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

