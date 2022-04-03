Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after buying an additional 729,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $575,364,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,160,000 after buying an additional 180,869 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

