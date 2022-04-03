Zacks: Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.66. 9,479,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.31. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

