Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Phunware reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phunware.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $251.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 12.84. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Phunware in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

