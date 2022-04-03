Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

TH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 614,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,221. The company has a market capitalization of $609.68 million, a PE ratio of -119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.