Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Strong Sell

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

