Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $639.35 million and a P/E ratio of 28.75.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

