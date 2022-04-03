Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Hold

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

REXR stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after buying an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,822,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after buying an additional 959,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

