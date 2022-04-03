Zacks Investment Research Lowers ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATIP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

