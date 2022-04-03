Zacks Investment Research Lowers Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BHIL opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill

