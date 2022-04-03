Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $329.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 70,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.