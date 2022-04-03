Zacks Investment Research Lowers OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

ONEW opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $509.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,658 shares of company stock worth $7,345,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 598,505 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneWater Marine (ONEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.