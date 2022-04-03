Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Oriental Land Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
