Zacks Investment Research Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by a solid balance sheet position, the company has been undertaking strategic acquisitions. These efforts are expected to help the company enhance its service offerings, diversify revenues and expand footprint globally. Also, its efficient capital deployment activities seem sustainable on solid liquidity position, through which the company will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking (IB) revenues makes us apprehensive. Elevated expenses are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RJF. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.33.

NYSE RJF opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

