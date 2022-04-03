Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to “Buy”

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HBCP opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Home Bancorp by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

