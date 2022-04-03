Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.93 or 0.00376760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00090431 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00105317 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

