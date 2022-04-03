Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.08). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($4.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.58. 474,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,297. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $838,412.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,227 shares of company stock worth $9,100,173. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

