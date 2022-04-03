ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $345,597.77 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.91 or 0.00207973 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00418192 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

