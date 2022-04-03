Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $0.83 on Friday. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.29.
Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)
