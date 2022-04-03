Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $382.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZRSEF. HSBC upgraded Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Zur Rose Group stock remained flat at $$139.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day moving average is $281.91. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $117.84 and a 12-month high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

