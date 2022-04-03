Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.50.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

