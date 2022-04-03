Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.15. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,967 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 236,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

