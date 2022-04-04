-$0.10 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.03). Oceaneering International reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OII traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,960. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.