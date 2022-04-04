-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,128,116 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,854,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

