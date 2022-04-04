$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. BrightView reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.50 on Friday. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.