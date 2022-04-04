$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.09. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.90. 5,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,549. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

