-$0.25 EPS Expected for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). RVL Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RVL Pharmaceuticals.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.72 on Friday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.