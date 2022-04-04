$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.55. Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

