$0.74 EPS Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,847,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $17,935,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.60. 1,531,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,422. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

