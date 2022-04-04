$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ManTech International by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ManTech International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,267. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

