$1.00 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.86. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

