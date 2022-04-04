-$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will announce ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.68). Kemper reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 185.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kemper by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kemper by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kemper by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kemper by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kemper by 37.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,054. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64. Kemper has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.27%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

