$127.22 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $127.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $132.50 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $105.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $533.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.04 million to $536.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $555.91 million, with estimates ranging from $548.03 million to $561.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

FREE stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $301.94 million, a PE ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 0.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

