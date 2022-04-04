12,745 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,745 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $161.93 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

