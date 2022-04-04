1,454 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

NYSE KMB opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

