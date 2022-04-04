$157.13 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will post $157.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.62 million. American Public Education posted sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $625.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $626.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $655.70 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $656.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $651,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $22.11 on Monday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

