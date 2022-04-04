18,520 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,816,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 472.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,493,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,475 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,694,000 after acquiring an additional 605,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,520,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.
About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
