1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company.

SRCE opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

