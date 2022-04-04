2,000 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $111.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

